BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.70 ($1.23). Approximately 12,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 209,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £631.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.29.

In other BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. news, insider Paul Manduca purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,328.00). Also, insider Magdalena Bartoś sold 92,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £139,045.50 ($186,914.24). In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,370,000.

