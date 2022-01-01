Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. 904,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,893. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

