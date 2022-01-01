Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,039 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 213,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 95,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average is $160.65. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

