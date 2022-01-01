Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $106,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.29 million, a PE ratio of 239.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

