BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79. 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.80% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

