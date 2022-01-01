BOOM Market Capitalization Tops $2.83 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $79,790.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005267 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,127,833 coins and its circulating supply is 778,097,100 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

