BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $110,869,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $45,575,344,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

