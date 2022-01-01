Bowie Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,877 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average of $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

