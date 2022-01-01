Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 5.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 19,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 242,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

