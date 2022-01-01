Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises approximately 1.1% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after buying an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,169,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,604 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

