Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

