Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $139.29 and a one year high of $188.95.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

