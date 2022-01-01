Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NIO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

