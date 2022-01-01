Brighton Jones LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.