Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $25.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

