Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

AOR stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

