Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

