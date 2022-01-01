Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92.
In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
