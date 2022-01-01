Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

