Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

BRLT stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

