Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

BRLT stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.