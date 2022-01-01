Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.