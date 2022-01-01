Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $12.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $13.81 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 133,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

