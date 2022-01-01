Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. Catalent posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.90.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.03. 449,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22. Catalent has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,011,227 shares of company stock worth $389,357,067. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

