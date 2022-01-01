Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.80 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,814. The firm has a market cap of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in DURECT by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 394,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 298,093 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,213,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

