Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,008 shares of company stock worth $647,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

