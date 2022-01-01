Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post $43.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $206.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $231.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $4,099,913. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Open Lending by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 896,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

