Brokerages Set Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 311,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,403. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

