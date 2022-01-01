Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Target Price at €53.86

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($61.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SGO opened at €61.87 ($70.31) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($47.78) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($59.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.84.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

