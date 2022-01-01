Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 2,205.63

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,205.63 ($29.65).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENT. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,400 ($32.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($31.86) to GBX 2,400 ($32.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.10) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.95) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.60) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($100,787.15). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.30), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($354,025.77).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,683 ($22.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,820.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,882.17. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,128.50 ($15.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.61).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

