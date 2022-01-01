Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $459.50

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.50.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.92. 406,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,960. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 52-week low of $222.51 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 50.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 685.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

