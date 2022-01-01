Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $206.27

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of IAC traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 239,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

