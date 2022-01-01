Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target at $6.94

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

SRTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 160,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,753. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

