Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $52.46

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 301.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

