Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $149.00

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $93.78 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

