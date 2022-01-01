Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

