Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

