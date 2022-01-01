Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,459.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,439.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.