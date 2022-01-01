Brookstone Capital Management Has $274,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.