Brookstone Capital Management Has $292,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.