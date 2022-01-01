Brookstone Capital Management Invests $234,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $658.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.