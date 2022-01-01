BSCView Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $195,875.85 and approximately $34,639.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

