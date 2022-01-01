Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.81. 8,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,029. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.