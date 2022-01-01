Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $291.51 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.07 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.72 and its 200-day moving average is $301.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

