Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $47.26 million and $12,910.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.48 or 0.00527586 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

