Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $940.17

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 940.17 ($12.64) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.56). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.96), with a volume of 2,825 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £108.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 950.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 938.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

