Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.