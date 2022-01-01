Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51.

