Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,056 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

IXUS opened at $70.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

