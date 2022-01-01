Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 81,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,162 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

