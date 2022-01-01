Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,128 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVO opened at $38.19 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

