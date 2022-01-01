Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $119.69 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

